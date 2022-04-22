Kanawha man charged with sexual assault
KANAWHA — A Kanawha man has been charged with sexual abuse and drug charges after allegedly assaulting a woman last year.
A criminal complaint says a woman accused 19-year-old John Deutsch of drugging and sexually assaulting her in August of last year. The complaint says Deutsch gave the woman Xanax, which incapacitated her, and assaulted her when she was unable to consent. The victim said she could not remember what happened but claimed Deutsch admitted to having sex with her.
Investigators say the results of a sexual assault kit connected DNA to Deutsch. A search of Deutsch’s home found a bar of Xanax as well as other drug paraphernalia.
Deutsch has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and a controlled substance violation. Deutsch was arrested on Wednesday. His preliminary hearing in Hancock County District Court is scheduled for April 28th.
If convicted of all the charges, he could face up to 14 years in prison.