      Weather Alert

Judge: Attorneys owed $4.9 million in juvenile center suit

Jan 11, 2021 @ 10:58am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge says Iowa must pay more than $4.9 million in fees to attorneys who sued over treatment of juvenile boys at the Eldora Boys State Training School. 

Former students at the school and advocacy groups sued the state in 2017, contending the center used inhumane methods to control the boys.” 

Judge Stephanie Rose ruled last year that the methods were “torture” and ordered the center to change. The plaintiffs did not seek any monetary damages. The state then argued that the plaintiffs’ attorneys fees were inflated.

Rose ruled last week that attorneys were due all but $10,000 they had sought.

For the latest

Trending
Tonight is the first drawing for two large lotto jackpots
Active COVID cases in north-central Iowa drop by another 100
Iowa’s governor says ‘a lot of questions’ remain about presidential election
Clear Lake woman dies from injuries sustained in February accident
Five more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 dead, active case count in area continues to slightly rise