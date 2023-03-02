Joint comprehensive plan open house next Tuesday in Rockwell

ROCKWELL — An open house is scheduled for next week in Rockwell dealing with the joint comprehensive plan for the unincorporated areas of Cerro Gordo County as well as the cities of Mason City and Clear Lake.

The new plan would set forth a vision and goals for the county’s future and provides an overall foundation for all land use regulation in the cities and the county. The event is an opportunity for people to view plan advancements and design concepts. The open house format allows people to come at any time during the event and stay as long as they would like.

It will take place on Tuesday March 7th from 5:00-to-7:00 PM at the Rockwell Community Center.

