IUB rejects environmental survey request for Summit Carbon pipeline

DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board has denied a request for an environmental impact study for the Summit Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline.

The survey request came from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska — but IUB order says it will consider specific environmental issues it has and those raised by those involved in the Summit Carbon request for the hazardous liquid pipeline permit.

The IUB statement says a separate environmental impact survey is not required by federal regulations for it to fulfill its statutory requirements in considering the permit.

The IUB’s order says this was similar to a request made for the Dakota Access Pipeline, which the board also rejected.