Iowa’s US House delegation backs debt ceiling deal

WASHINGTON — The four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House have voted in favor of a bill that raises the federal government’s borrowing limit and outlines future cuts in some federal spending.

All four members of Iowa’s U.S. House delegation issued written statements after casting their votes tonight. First District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Le Claire said on Twitter she was proud to vote yes on a bill that includes spending reforms and policies that are the first step in putting the country on the path toward fiscal responsibility.

Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said in her statement that House Republicans are pumping the brakes on President Biden’s spending binges and taking a step toward fiscal sanity.

Third district Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant said by avoiding default, the bill provides certainty to Iowans who receive Social Security and veterans benefits and prevents a catastrophic interest rate increase.

Fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull said in his statement that the bill avoids financial ruin for farmers, families and Main Street businesses, while setting up long-term federal spending controls.

The U.S. Senate is likely to vote on the package Thursday.