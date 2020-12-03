      Weather Alert

Iowa’s unemployment claims fall for last full week in November

Dec 3, 2020 @ 10:59am

DES MOINES — The latest report from Iowa Workforce Development shows another drop in jobless claims.

The number of initial unemployment claims filed last week dropped to around 5,600, down more than 3,300 from the previous week.

Workforce Development says the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was over 34,000, also down about 2,600 from the week before.

More than half of the claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related.

Industries with the most claims included, construction, manufacturing, the self-employed, accommodation & food services, and health care & social assistance.

