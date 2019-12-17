Iowans in DC work across aisle to revive biodiesel tax credits
WASHINGTON — Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is joining with House Democrats Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer in working to revive national biodiesel tax credits.
The tax credits would be extended five years under amendments being added to what are referred to as the year-end tax extenders legislative package. Grassley says, “The biodiesel industry supports over 60,000 jobs across America, including, of course, thousands of Iowans.”
The biodiesel tax credits were allowed to expire two years ago. Grassley says it’s one of several elements he’s pushed to add to the year-end legislation. “This will provide some long-sought certainty for producers and farmers,” Grassley says. “These individual victories, all bipartisan, will actually make a big difference in people’s lives.”
Finkenauer, whose district covers Worth and Mitchell counties in our immediate listening area, in a written statement says while it’s good news for the industry that has been dealt so many unnecessary blows, the bill should have been passed earlier this year so biodiesel producers had the certainty they need to make investments and move the industry forward.