Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials reported this week that more than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa.

Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a seven-day moving average.

The CDC reports COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in Iowa behind heart disease and cancer in 2020. Iowa has the 19th highest quarterly COVID-19 death rate in the nation with 135.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

More than 4,000 people in Iowa have died with a COVID-19 virus infection since April 2021 when vaccines became available for all adults.

Nearly one-third of Iowa residents haven’t had a single dose of vaccine. Iowa ranks 33rd in the nation for percentage of total population with at least one dose of vaccine at 69.3%.