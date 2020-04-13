Iowa tied for fourth in Census response rate
DES MOINES — The state of Iowa is tied for fourth in the total response rate for the 2020 Census. The State Data Center at the State Library of Iowa says 53.6% of households in the state have responded to the census through this past Friday.
Minnesota leads the nation with a 57.2% response rate, with Wisconsin being second with 54.7%. Iowa shares fourth with Nebraska. Sioux County has the highest rate of self-response with 61.5%.
Looking at the counties in our listening area:
== Butler County is tied for 22nd at 55.3%
== Winnebago County is 33rd at 54.6%
== Kossuth and Floyd counties are tied for 34th at 54.5%
== Hancock County is 45th at 53.4%
== Mitchell County is 52nd at 52.2%
== Worth County is tied for 76th at 49.8%
== Cerro Gordo County is tied for 80th at 49.3%
== Wright County is tied for 89th at 47.5%
== Franklin County is tied for 95 at 44.7%
52.4% of households in Mason City have self-responded to the census. 53.7% of Charles City households have responded, while only 45.2% of Clear Lake households have submitted their census survey.
For more census data, click on this link