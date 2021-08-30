      Weather Alert

Iowa Supreme Court order requires masks at courthouses

Aug 30, 2021 @ 9:50am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court will require everyone entering any Iowa courthouse to wear a face covering, regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the order issued Friday, Chief Judge Susan Larson Christensen says the court is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of the virus with “its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts.”

Christensen says the court reviewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the wearing of masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

