Iowa State to review sports club policy after crew drownings

Apr 2, 2021 @ 10:52am

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University says it plans to review its policies and procedures for 55 school sports clubs following the recent drowning of two members of the student crew club. 

The university said in a news release Thursday that it will also create the position of Sport Club Safety Officer to work with the clubs. The school’s sports clubs are largely outside of university control. 

Sophomore Yaakov Ben-David of Washington, D.C., and Derek Nanni of Normal, Illinois, drowned when their boat capsized at Little Wall Lake on Sunday

The crew club only recently introduced a mandatory swim test for all team members.

