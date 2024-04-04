Iowa prepares for Final Four on Friday

CLEVELAND — The Iowa women are preparing for their Final Four matchup with UConn on Friday night, which you’ll hear on the Hawkeye Radio Network starting at 8:15 PM on AM-1300 KGLO. KGLO is north-central Iowa’s local sports source in Cleveland covering the Hawkeye women.



Watch the press conference with Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder, as well as players Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin.

Audio from the locker room:

One of the biggest things the Hawkeyes have had to deal with is the loss of Molly Davis since the end of the regular season. Junior guard Sydney Affolter has stepped into that spot and is expected to start again tonight. Junior guard Sydney Affolter says the whole team knows they should be ready at any time to get the ball from Clark.

Marshall says Affolter has stepped in and excelled after the injury to Molly Davis.

Affolter has scored in double digits in every game she’s started since Davis’ injury, including 16 points and five rebounds in Monday night’s Elite Eight game against LSU.

For senior guard Gabbie Marshall, it’s a homecoming for her final college games. The Cincinnati native knows she’ll have a lot of people in the stands supporting her.

A lot of people might wonder about what the future will hold for the Iowa women’s basketball program. Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen hopes two straight Final Four appearances won’t be the end of the success.

For the second year in a row, Iowa senior Sharon Goodman has won the Elite 90 award from the NCAA. The Elite 90 award winner in women’s basketball recognizes the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating in the Final Four. Goodman was part of a state title winning team at Crestwood in 2018 and now will participate in her second Final Four this weekend. She says it’s the full team and not just her making sure they focus on academics.

Goodman currently carries a 4.0 GPA.

