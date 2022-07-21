      Weather Alert

Iowa Poll finds 57% of Iowa Republicans want Trump to run in 2024

Jul 21, 2022 @ 10:26am

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Register’s “Iowa Poll” finds a majority of Iowa Republicans want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024, while just 37% of Iowa Democrats say President Biden should seek a second term.

The survey of likely voters found 57% of Iowa Republicans want Trump to seek a return to the White House, while about a third of Republicans in Iowa do not want Trump to run again.

Among the Iowa Democrats surveyed, 71% said they approve of how Joe Biden is handling the presidency, but 52% of Democrats said they hope Biden doesn’t run for reelection in 2024. The job approval rating for President Biden from all those surveyed was 27%. That’s the second lowest Iowa Poll rating for any president.

