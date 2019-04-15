Iowa officials report 1st confirmed measles case since 2011
By KGLO News
|
Apr 15, 2019 @ 11:55 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials have reported the first confirmed Iowa case of measles since 2011.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday the person from northeastern Iowa wasn’t vaccinated and contracted measles while on a trip to Israel, where outbreaks have been reported.

Iowa officials are working with the infected person as well as with people he or she potentially exposed. The department says there’s no indication of any threat to the general public.

U.S. officials say 90 measles cases were reported across the United States last week, and 555 cases have been reported in 20 states this year.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and a rash. It’s highly contagious to the unvaccinated and can be fatal.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cerro Gordo supervisors to consider sale of land for new Kwik Star, changes to fireworks ordinance Clear Lake council to discuss ambulance fee rate adjustments Mason City, Cerro Gordo County offices to be closed for Good Friday Key senator says proposal would better inform medical cannabis consumers 12-foot-long mastodon tusk found near Hampton being restored at UNI GoServ looking for more volunteers to help Hamburg