Iowa man arrested, charged with taking part in Capitol riot
This photo provided by Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Douglas Jensen. Authorities have arrested Jensen from Des Moines, Iowa, who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, that officers assisted the FBI in arresting Jensen on Friday night at his home. (Polk County (Iowa) Jail via AP)
DES MOINES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man from Iowa who allegedly took part in the riot in and around the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says officers assisted the FBI in arresting 41-year-old Doug Jensen on Friday night at his home on the south side of Des Moines. He was booked into jail early Saturday on five federal charges. It isn’t clear if he has an attorney yet.
Video posted online during the Wednesday rioting showed a man who appears to be Jensen, who is white, pursuing a Black officer up a flight of stairs as a mob trails behind.