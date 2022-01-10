Iowa GOP holds fundraiser just before 2022 legislature begins
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds is calling for bold, yet practical tax cuts as the 2022 legislative session begins.
Reynolds was among the speakers at an Iowa GOP fundraiser earlier this morning. “Iowans are neither timid nor hesitant,” Reynolds says. “They’re bold, decisive…and that’s what they expect from those that they elect.”
Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, called for complete elimination of the state income tax, but other GOP legislators who addressed the crowd did not talk specifics.
House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford says the GOP has a lot to be happy about. “Can you imagine being at a Democratic event like this?” Grassley says. “…Everyone would be so angry and terrified of the world around them and you come here to this event and look at this. We’re having a great time. We’re celebrating the success that we’re accomplished in this state and what we’re going to accomplish moving forward.”
The House and Senate convened shortly after 10 a.m.