Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board to hear complaint about Cerro Gordo supervisor candidate

MASON CITY — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board is meeting this afternoon in Des Moines to hear a complaint against a Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate who allegedly used public resources for a political purpose while working in the County Auditor’s office at the courthouse.

Lori Meacham Ginapp is the Democratic candidate running for the Third District seat on the supervisors and is an election and drainage clerk in the Auditor’s office.

A complaint was filed by County Auditor Adam Wedmore, who is also a Democrat, alleging that Ginapp violated Iowa Code Chapter 68A by using her county-issued computer, the county’s computer network and server, and used county work time in the furtherance of her campaign.

Violations are punishable as a serious misdemeanor upon any conviction.

The Third District includes all of Mason City’s First Ward, the second and third precincts of the Second Ward and the first precinct of the Fourth Ward. The district also covers the communities of Rock Falls and Plymouth and the Falls and Lime Creek-Mason North townships.