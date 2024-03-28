Iowa Court of Appeals upholds Fort Dodge man’s drug convictions in Hancock County

DES MOINES — The Iowa Court of Appeals has turned down an appeal of a Fort Dodge man convicted in Hancock County on drug charges.

62-year-old Glenn Thompson was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp after being arrested near Britt after a traffic stop on August 9th 2021.

Thompson appealed the convictions, challenging the denial of his motion to suppress evidence obtained as a result of that traffic stop. He argued his constitutional rights were violated because the stop was extended beyond its permissible duration and evidence obtained as a result of a search of him would not have been discovered.

The Court of Appeals in its ruling on Wednesday stated they found no constitutional violation and affirmed the denial of Thompson’s motion to suppress and his resulting convictions.