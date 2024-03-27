KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Iowa attorney general not finished with audit that’s holding up contraception money for rape victims

March 27, 2024 11:29AM CDT
Share
Iowa attorney general not finished with audit that’s holding up contraception money for rape victims
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird presents her agency’s budget to House Subcommittee on Feb. 5, 2024. (Radio Iowa photo)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa attorney general’s office said it is still working on an audit of its victim services that has held up emergency contraception funding for victims of sexual assault despite having a completed draft in hand. 

Attorney General Brenna Bird, a Republican, paused the funding while awaiting the results of the audit to decide whether to continue those payments. Her office said the audit, which Bird announced when she took office 14 months ago, is in its “final stages” and a report would be released soon. 

The policy under her Democratic predecessor, Tom Miller, had been to partially cover the cost of contraception for sexual assault victims. In rare cases, the cost of abortion for sexual assault victims was also covered.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man jailed on sexual abuse charge
2

Minnesota man arrested in Florida in Mason City sexual abuse case
3

Clarion man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge
4

Iowa Supreme Court affirms Mason City man's domestic abuse assault sentence
5

Ask the Mayor --- March 13, 2024 --- Clear Lake city administrator Scott Flory