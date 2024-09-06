According to lagradaonline, Google Chrome is under severe scrutiny due to two major vulnerabilities, CVE-2024-7971 and CVE-2024-7965, which have been actively exploited. In response, the U.S. government has issued a directive for federal employees to update their browsers within 21 days to mitigate these risks.

Microsoft’s Recommendation: Consider Switching to Edge

Microsoft, which uncovered the first vulnerability, has advised users to consider switching from Chrome to Microsoft Edge for enhanced security. The CVE-2024-7971 flaw was linked to North Korean cyber group “Citrine Sleet,” known for targeting cryptocurrency and financial sectors.

In reaction to these vulnerabilities, Google has released several updates, including one on September 2, addressing additional high-severity issues. Despite these efforts, Microsoft’s recommendation to switch browsers highlights a broader debate about browser security.

Impact on Browser Market

While Microsoft Edge has seen slight growth, Google Chrome remains the dominant browser globally. The ongoing competition emphasizes the need for comprehensive security measures across all browsers.