IEDA approves assistance for Cambrex expansion in Charles City

DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority has approved assistance for an expansion of the Cambrex facility in Charles City.

Cambrex is planning a 9000 square foot expansion to their existing footprint, including a new quality control laboratory and administrative space. The $6.5 million capital investment is expected to create 40 jobs, 39 of which are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.58 per hour.

The IEDA board awarded the company tax benefits and $300,000 in direct financial assistance through the High Quality Jobs program.

Cambrex manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates for both their generic and branded human pharmaceutical markets.

The company currently supplies active pharmaceutical ingredients for the treatment of ADHD, smoking cessation, oncology, Crohn’s disease and others.