Hy-Vee will have a new CEO on October 1

Jul 28, 2022 @ 11:55am

WEST DES MOINES — The CEO of Hy-Vee, Iowa’s largest employer, will step down from that post on September 30.

Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He has chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as CEO on October 1.

Wiese started at Hy-Vee in 1993 when he was in college and over the past decade Wiese has held a variety of executive roles in the company. He’s currently in charge of supply chains and subsidiaries.

According to a news release from the company, Wiese will focus on day-to-day operations and will report to Edeker, who’ll remain as chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Edeker has worked at the company for 40 years. He started as a part-time employee at the Hy-Vee store in Chariton.

