Humboldt man enters Alford plea in Franklin County boy’s death

HAMPTON — An Alford plea has been made by a Humboldt man in connection with the death of a 23-month old child in Franklin County.

A criminal complaint states 26-year-old Jhonny Suarez Rivera was taking care of his girlfriend’s child on August 1st 2020 when the boy was taken to the Franklin General Hospital in Hampton, with the child being pronounced dead about an hour after arrival. Investigators say the child died from multiple blunt force injuries, with Suarez Rivera not being able to explain the injuries, other than saying that the boy might have choked on a piece of chicken and thrown a tantrum.

The child’s death was ruled as a homicide. Suarez Rivera was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Suarez Rivera has entered an Alford plea to the child endangerment resulting in death charge, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Suarez Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16th.