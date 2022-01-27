House fire kills one in Northwood
NORTHWOOD — One person is dead after a house fire in Northwood.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a house fire call shortly after 3:35 Wednesday morning at 201 14th Street South. A deputy on arrival was able to evacuate one resident from the home, which became fully engulfed in flames. A second deputy arrived on the scene and tried to evacuate a second resident from the home, but they were unsuccessful due to the extent of the fire.
The first resident was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment, while the second resident was later pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the residents have not been released by the Sheriff’s Department at this time.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the fire departments from Northwood, Kensett and Mason City, as well as Worth County Emergency Management and Alliant Energy. The State Fire Marshal’s office has been contacted to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.