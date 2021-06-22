      Weather Alert

Homeless Mason City man who held gun to woman’s head pleads guilty to extortion, sentenced to probation

Jun 22, 2021 @ 11:05am

MASON CITY — It’s probation for a former Mason City man charged with threatening a woman with a gun.

28-year-old Anthony Moore, who was homeless in Mason City at the time of the crime and now lives in Beattyville Kentucky, was accused of taking a handgun belonging to the victim on January 20th of this year, holding it to her head and demanding that she write him a check for $50,000.

Moore pleaded guilty to extortion and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced on Monday to five years probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.

