Hinson slams Senate Democrats for not holding Mayorkas impeachment trial

WASHINGTON — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the Senate should have followed through with an impeachment trial for US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“First of all I think the Senate Democrats are cowards for not taking up this impeachment trial. They have really skirted the face and set a new precedent,” she says.

Hinson says the House Articles of Impeachment came after the Secretary failed to do his job. “We have record numbers of illegal immigrants coming across our southern border, record number of people on the terror watch list who are being apprehended at our southern border,” Hinson says.”Amazing amounts of fentanyl and other deadly drugs coming in from China through Mexico working directly with the cartels. And so the House has worked to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for this.”

Hinson says The Senate needed to follow the House and hold Mayorkas accountable. “And skipping that process they’ve signaled to the American people that every Senate Democrat does not care about border security and accountability for this administration. So I would say shame on them for not moving forward with the trial and I believe that accountability will be coming in November now instead,” Hinson says.

Hinson made her comments during her weekly conference call with reporters.