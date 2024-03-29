Hinson met with ambassors from Poland, Ukraine to discuss war effort

MARION — The top Republican in the U-S House says he’ll push for approval of wartime funding for Ukraine when the House reconvenes in April.

North-central Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says she hasn’t seen details of the package yet. “My stance remains the same, that I do not think we can let President Putin win the war. He is a thug and a dictator and I am very, very concerned about the long term impacts of potential conflict with NATO,” Hinson said, “so I will review any package that’s presented to us.”

Hinson says aid to Ukraine should be limited to military assistance. “I actually just met with the ambassadors from Ukraine and Poland last week, so I’m looking forward to continuing work on these packages so we get the resources they need,” Hinson says, “but I think that’s military resources and I’ll work my colleagues to make sure we get a package we can come to consensus on.”

Hinson is NOT part of the small group of Republicans who joined with Democrats to try to force a House vote on the foreign aid package approved by the Senate in February. Both of Iowa’s U-S Senators voted for the bill, which includes military support for Ukraine and Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine.