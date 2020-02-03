High-profile Iowa poll won’t be released
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Des Moines Register, CNN and its polling partner have decided not release the final installment of its presidential preference poll, fearing its results may have been compromised.
The Register’s executive director Carol Hunter posted the announcement Saturday night at the same time the results of highly anticipated survey were supposed to be released.
Hunter said that one of the poll respondents reported concerns earlier in the day, which raised questions about the integrity of the results.
Hunter wrote in the article posted on the Register’s website that it appeared a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate.
She says while it appeared to be isolated to one surveyor, they couldn’t confirm that certainty, and the poll partners made the difficult decision to not move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.
CNN political director David Chalian said it wasn’t clear whether the issue with the single respondent was an isolated incident, so out of an abundance of caution they decided not to release the poll.