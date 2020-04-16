Help is available for those experiencing mental health issues during the COVID-19 crisis
MASON CITY — Many people during the COVID-19 situation may be experiencing mental health issues, and MercyOne clinical psychologist Brent Seaton says there’s a tendency when in a stressful situation to stop doing many of the things that we know can help us cope, so it’s a time for people to do things that will effectively help them.
He says, “We should be eating a balanced diet as much as possible, doing our best to get a good night’s sleep. If you’re somebody who exercises, it’s important to exercise in ways that are consistent with our social distancing, if it’s been recommended or approved by your medical provider. When it’s nice outside and sunny, it’s important to get outside and again continue to follow the rules regarding social distancing.”
Seaton says it’s always important to talk with your friends and family about what’s happening. “If you’re normally able to make social contacts in a face-to-face way and that’s no longer possible, it’s important to utilize resources that were lucky to have now. Video chat, calling people on the phone, FaceTime, It’s important to continue to make those social contacts.”
Seaton says the COVID-19 crisis is anxiety provoking for a lot of people, and you need to set aside time to get your mind off of what’s happening. “Sometimes when we’re anxious, we really want to have as much information about the situation as possible, and it’s important to keep in mind that that may work against us. There are times where it’s really important to just turn off the television, to maybe check the Cerro Gordo Public Health Website once a day but not to stay kind of constantly involved in screen time that surrounds the COVID-19 situation. It’s important to take some time to listen to your favorite music. You may not feel like watching a happy movie or a funny movie and that might be exactly the reason why it’s a good idea to do that.”
Seaton says we need to keep doing things for ourselves for self-care. “Sometimes when we’re in a stressful situation, we will pull away from those activities because it doesn’t feel like it’s the right time to do it, but I believe that those are the times it’s important to be very mindful that we’re doing these things that allow us to feel like we do when we feel best.”
Seaton says there are many good providers in north-central Iowa to help address mental health concerns.
Seaton made his comments during the weekly Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 press conference, which you can view below