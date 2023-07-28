Heat Advisory remains in effect for north-central Iowa until tonight, Enhanced risk of severe weather later today

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-

Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,

Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,

Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,

Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,

Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,

Dumont, and Waverly

233 AM CDT Fri Jul 28 2023

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

236 AM CDT Fri Jul 28 2023

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central Iowa.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area today. Please refer to

the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/desmoines for

further details.

Storms are possible by this afternoon and into tonight. A few

storms may be strong to severe, capable of large hail and damaging

winds.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday

Periodic chances for storms return late weekend and early next

week. The threat of severe weather is uncertain at this time.