Heat Advisory remains in effect for north-central Iowa until tonight, Enhanced risk of severe weather later today
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, and Waverly
233 AM CDT Fri Jul 28 2023
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
=====
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Webster-
Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-
236 AM CDT Fri Jul 28 2023
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central Iowa.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight
A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area today. Please refer to
the National Weather Service website at weather.gov/desmoines for
further details.
Storms are possible by this afternoon and into tonight. A few
storms may be strong to severe, capable of large hail and damaging
winds.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday
Periodic chances for storms return late weekend and early next
week. The threat of severe weather is uncertain at this time.