Hanusa runs for state auditor, accuses Sand of ‘witch hunts’

Jan 6, 2022 @ 11:09am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former Republican representative says she is running for state auditor, accusing the Democratic incumbent of conducting “political witch hunts” that don’t help taxpayers. 

Mary Ann Hanusa, who represented Council Bluffs from 2011 to 2021, says she would seek the GOP nomination to run against Democrat Rob Sand. 

Hanusa, who has been endorsed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and other top Republicans, accuses Sand of using the office to launch baseless investigations based on partisan politics. 

Sand has conducted audits that criticized Reynolds for misusing federal funds over the past two years. 

Sand announced plans to run for a second term in December. Sand defeated incumbent Republican auditor, Mary Mosiman, in his first run for statewide office in 2018.

