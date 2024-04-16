KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Groundbreaking for Mason City bike park next week

April 16, 2024 11:27AM CDT
MASON CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony will take place next week for Mason City’s bike park project. The event will take place next Tuesday, April 23rd, at 10:00 AM at the entrance to Zerble’s Trail at 1409 Elm Drive.

The Prairie Rock Trails Bike Park will be located on the southern edge of Lime Creek Nature Center and will link the 450-acre conservation area to Mason City’s new High Line Trail, Riverwalk and 20 miles of existing trails.

The project is being made possible through a Destination Iowa state grant and American Rescue Plan Act federal funding awarded to the City of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County.

The nearest comparable facility is in northern Arkansas, which draws more than 1000 bicyclists a week from across the country, including many from the state of Iowa.

