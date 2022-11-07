Grassley joins Republican fly-around during Mason City Airport stop Monday

Senator Chuck Grassley (photo from Grassley Twitter feed)

MASON CITY — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has joined a group of Republicans running for statewide office flying to campaign rallies in eight different cities today.

“Like the governor and everybody else up here, we don’t take your vote for granted,” Grassley said, “so in a humble way, I ask for your vote.”

Grassley is seeking an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. “The people tomorrow have a choice between a rubber stamp for the Biden Administration and everything that’s gone wrong in the last two years or this person that’s serving the people of Iowa,” Grassley said. “I think I’m in tune with the people of Iowa by traveling the state as I do every year.”

The group of Republicans stopped this morning at the Mason City Municipal Airport. A Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” released this weekend shows Republican Senator Chuck Grassley with a 12 point lead over Democratic challenger Mike Franken.