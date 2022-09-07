Grassley has met with new British PM on two occasions to talk trade

WASHINGTON — US Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s familiar with the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. Liz Truss was selected this week as the successor to former PM Boris Johnson.

Grassley says he’s met with Truss on a couple of occasions. “She was in my office in 2020 and again in 2021 when she was negotiating the U.S./United Kingdom trade agreement,” Grassley says, “which this administration is not following through on and it’s too bad, because that could have been a real economic victory for workers of America and it would have helped cement even a very close relationship between U.S. and U.K.”

Grassley says he sent Truss a congratulatory email on Tuesday morning. Johnson announced his resignation almost two months ago, following a series of scandals.