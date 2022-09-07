KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Grassley has met with new British PM on two occasions to talk trade

September 7, 2022 10:32AM CDT
Share

WASHINGTON — US Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s familiar with the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. Liz Truss was selected this week as the successor to former PM Boris Johnson.

Grassley says he’s met with Truss on a couple of occasions.  “She was in my office in 2020 and again in 2021 when she was negotiating the U.S./United Kingdom trade agreement,” Grassley says, “which this administration is not following through on and it’s too bad, because that could have been a real economic victory for workers of America and it would have helped cement even a very close relationship between U.S. and U.K.”

Grassley says he sent Truss a congratulatory email on Tuesday morning. Johnson announced his resignation almost two months ago, following a series of scandals.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation
2

Mason City man loses appeal of 15-year drunk driving sentence
3

Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in crash near Nora Springs now faces additional charges
4

Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges
5

Lake Mills man serving 20 years for sexual abuse faces additional sexual abuse charge from Mason City incident