Goodell man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

SIOUX CITY — A Hancock County man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge.

67-year-old Larry Robbins of Goodell pleaded guilty this past Thursday to one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user. As part of a plea agreement, Robbins admitted that he waived a gun at a neighbor who was mowing a ditch about 300 yards east of Robbins’ house. A search warrant later executed at Robbins’ home located guns, ammunition and marijuana.

Robbins faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced at a later date.