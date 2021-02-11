Garner-Hayfield-Ventura chooses new superintendent
GARNER — A man with past ties to the Ventura schools has been named as the new superintendent for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school district.
Ken Kasper was chosen from three finalists that were interviewed earlier this week for the position. Kasper is currently the shared superintendent for the East Union and Murray school districts in south-central Iowa.
Kasper started his teaching career in Ventura as a high school and middle school science teacher. Previously he has been an alternative school coordinator and student services coordinator with the Forest City schools, an assistant principal at Vinton-Shellsburg, as well as a high school principal and athletic director at Alburnett.
Pending formal approval by the district’s school board, Kasper would take over the position on July 1st from Tyler Williams, who announced earlier this school year that he was retiring after being the superintendent since 2003.