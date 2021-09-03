Friday September 3rd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Spencer — pre-game 6:40, kickoff 7:00
93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman vs. West Hancock — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30
AM-1490 KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30-6:45; Clear Lake vs. Algona — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Indiana — Hawk Talk replay 11:00 AM, pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay — Inside Twins 11:00, pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
== MONDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 4:30, first pitch 5:10
MASON CITY — An early showdown in Class A District 2 features 3rd-ranked West Hancock at #4 Newman. West Hancock coach Mark Sanger hopes his veteran secondary can slow down Newman’s passing attack.
Sanger on the Knights’ offense.
Newman coach Rich McCardle says it is a big early test for both teams.
McCardle on the test his team faces.
You can hear the Newman-West Hancock game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.
MASON CITY — Mason City High will try to bounce back from a tough loss at Fort Dodge with a trip to Spencer. Mohawk coach John Lee says Spencer will provide a challenge.
Kickoff between Mason City and Spencer is scheduled for 7 o’clock, and you can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game show sometime after 6:30.
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake plays North Central Conference rival Algona for the first time since 2013 as the Lions host the Bulldogs at Lions Field. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries.
DeVries says they’ll have to try to contain senior quarterback Tyler Manske, who passed for 256 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards in a 25-0 win over Emmetsburg last week.
You can hear the Clear Lake-Algona game on AM-1490 KRIB and kribam.com tonight. The night starts out with the Radio Iowa Scouting Report at 6:30, the pre-game show at 6:45, with kickoff from Clear Lake scheduled for 7:30.
— other area high school football games tonight:
== Class A District 2 district games
North Union at North Butler
St. Ansgar at West Fork
== non-district games
Lake Mills at Central Springs
Belmond-Klemme at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Humboldt
Spirit Lake at Forest City
Charles City at New Hampton
Iowa Falls-Alden at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
== 8-Man District 2 district games
North Iowa at Garrigan
St. Edmond at West Bend-Mallard
Northwood-Kensett at Harris-Lake Park
== 8-Man District 3 district games
Rockford at Clarksville
Riceville at Tripoli
Janesville at West Central Maynard
— high school volleyball last night
Osage 3-0 St. Ansgar (25-18, 25-7, 25-10)
Belmond-Klemme 3-0 Eagle Grove (25-16, 25-13, 25-19)
Lake Mills 3-0 Bishop Garrigan (25-22, 26-24, 25-20)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3-0 West Hancock (25-20, 25-14, 26-24)
Central Springs 3-1 North Butler (25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 30-28)
Algona 3-1 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (25-16, 20-25, 25-16, 25-11)
Northwood-Kensett 3-2 West Fork (25-17, 14-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12)
DES MOINES — 2021 Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 2
Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Burlington Notre Dame 8-4 1
2 Springville 4-1 2
3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4-0 4
4 Gehlen Catholic 2-1 5
5 Holy Trinity Catholic 4-2 9
6 Lisbon 4-0 10
7 North Tama 4-1 NR
8 New London 1-3 3
9 Ankeny Christian 5-3 NR
10 Newell-Fonda 2-1 6
11 MMCRU 1-0 11
12 Southeast Warren 7-1 7
13 Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-2 8
14 Lamoni 6-0 14
15 Janesville 2-2 15
Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (12) Tripoli (13)
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 9-0 1
2 Denver 6-0 2
3 Wilton 8-0 4
4 Western Christian 5-4 3
5 Wapsie Valley 1-3 5
6 South Hardin 7-0 6
7 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-1 8
8 Osage 2-0 9
9 Grundy Center 7-0 10
10 Kuemper Catholic 4-3 7
11 Boyden-Hull 3-0 11
12 Beckman Catholic 7-0 12
13 Lake Mills 3-0 13
14 Treynor 5-1 NR
15 Missouri Valley 4-1 NR
Dropped Out: Columbus Catholic (14), Starmont (15)
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 1
2 West Delaware 7-1 2
3 Davenport Assumption 2-0 3
4 Des Moines Christian 4-0 4
5 Unity Christian 0-0 5
6 Sheldon 5-1 7
7 West Burlington 5-0 8
8 West Liberty 5-0 9
9 Mount Vernon 2-0 10
10 Red Oak 3-3 6
11 Independence 4-4 11
12 Union 3-1 12
13 Sioux Center 2-1 13
14 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9-0 NR
15 Nevada 1-4 15
Dropped Out: Roland-Story (14)
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 North Scott 7-3 1
2 Western Dubuque 2-1 3
3 Oskaloosa 7-0 5
4 Marion 3-0 7
5 Bondurant-Farrar 9-0 11
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 2
7 Glenwood 9-1 4
8 Xavier 1-1 6
9 Clear Creek-Amana 5-2 8
10 North Polk 4-3 13
11 Norwalk 5-3 15
12 Lewis Central 0-0 12
13 Indianola 6-4 10
14 Pella 6-2 9
15 Humboldt 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Clinton (14)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Iowa City Liberty 6-1 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 5-2 6
3 Ankeny 8-1 3
4 Pleasant Valley 4-1 2
5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-1 8
6 Urbandale 8-3 9
7 Ankeny Centennial 7-3 4
8 Cedar Falls 5-1 5
9 Iowa City West 3-2 11
10 Johnston 4-1 7
11 Dowling Catholic 4-4 10
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2 15
13 Dubuque Hempstead 6-0 NR
14 Southeast Polk 5-3 NR
15 Dubuque Senior 6-3 NR
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (12), Bettendorf (13), Des Moines Roosevelt (14)