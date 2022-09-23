Friday September 23rd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jonathan Heasley pitched six effective innings, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Edward Oliveras and Drew Waters homered for Kansas City. Salvador Perez also drove in a run for the Royals, extending his streak to seven straight games with an RBI. Caleb Hamilton drove in the only run for the Twins, who limp home to wrap up the home portion of their season having lost 17 of their last 20 road games. The Twins are now 73-77 on the season, 10 games back of Cleveland in the AL Central pennant race with 12 games to go. Minnesota starts their final home series with a three-game weekend set with the Los Angeles Angels.

MASON CITY — Mason City High enters district football play tonight as they host Decorah for homecoming. Both teams are off to a 2-2 start through non-district play, with Mason City falling to Webster City 49-14 last week. Decorah finished out non-district play last week with a 28-0 win over their Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City. You can hear the Mason City-Decorah game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 7 o’clock with the kickoff from Riverhawk Field slated for 7:30.

GREENE — Coming off of a thrilling double-overtime win over St. Ansgar last week, Newman travels to North Butler for a Class A District 2 contest. The Bearcats handled Newman last season 41-13, but North Butler is off to a 1-3 start this season, falling to non-district opponent BCLUW 23-12 last week. You can hear the Newman-North Butler game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 6:45 with the kickoff in Greene scheduled for 7 o’clock.

GARNER — After three straight weeks of tough losses, Clear Lake looks to rebound as they travel to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a Class 2A District 3 game. Clear Lake rallies fell short against Dike-New Hartford two weeks ago and against Osage last week. Lions coach Jared DeVries says his team has to control their mistakes on the field, saying his team is in a competition with themselves to succeed.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is off to an 0-4 start — but those losses have been to #1/Class A West Hancock, #2/3A Humboldt, a previously-ranked Algona team, and to #6/2A New Hampton. DeVries knows the Cardinals will provide a challenge for his team tonight.

You can hear the Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at 6:15 with kickoff in Garner at 7 o’clock.

— Week 5 area high school football schedule

== Class A District 2

Newman at North Butler

West Fork at Lake Mills

North Union at West Hancock

North Tama at St. Ansgar (non-district)

== Class 1A District 2

Belmond-Klemme at Manson-Northwest Webster

South Central Calhoun at Eagle Grove

Woodward-Granger at South Hamilton

== Class 1A District 3

Central Springs at Denver

Dike-New Hartford at East Marshall

Aplington-Parkersburg at South Hardin

== Class 2A District 3

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

New Hampton at Crestwood

Forest City at Osage

== Class 3A District 3

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Charles City

Center Point-Urbana at West Delaware

— high school volleyball Thursday

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-0 Clear Lake (26-24, 25-21, 25-14)

Humboldt 3-0 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (25-11, 25-14, 25-8)

2022 Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 22

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Springville 19-1 2

2 North Tama 17-3 1

3 Ankeny Christian 18-1 3

4 Don Bosco 15-3 8

5 Burlington Notre Dame 19-9 5

6 Sidney 19-4 6

7 Gehlen LeMars 11-5 7

8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-5 4

9 Newell-Fonda 15-3 9

10 Stanton 13-4 12

11 New London 8-5 10

12 Holy Trinity Fort Madison 11-7 11

13 Riverside 19-2 15

14 AGWSR 9-13 13

15 Dunkerton 10-11 14

Dropped Out: None

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 23-1 1

2 Western Christian 15-3 2

3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 18-3 3

4 Wapsie Valley 27-2 9

5 Denver 16-5 5

6 Lisbon 21-2 6

7 Missouri Valley 20-1 7

8 West Burlington 21-4 4

9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 16-5 9

10 Hinton 9-0 10

11 Grundy Center 18-6 11

12 Kuemper Carroll 22-3 NR

13 Wilton 15-4 12

14 Beckman Dyersville 14-6 13

15 Lake Mills 19-2 14

Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Des Moines Christian 25-2 1

2 Davenport Assumption 20-5 2

3 Mount Vernon 15-1 3

4 Sioux Center 14-1 4

5 Union 19-2 5

6 West Liberty 17-4 6

7 Unity Christian 10-6 7

8 Solon 19-8 8

9 Osage 14-4 9

10 Nevada 9-8 11

11 Sheldon 7-5 12

12 Dubuque Wahlert 10-8 12

13 Mid-Prairie 10-5 15

14 Monticello 15-6 NR

15 Center Point-Urbana 10-10 NR

Dropped Out: Van Meter (10), Cherokee (14),

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 19-1 1

2 North Scott 19-3 3

3 Marion 19-3 2

4 Western Dubuque 14-3 4

5 Lewis Central 11-2 5

6 Clear Creek-Amana 17-5 6

7 Indianola 19-4 7

8 ADM 12-1 11

9 Waverly-Shell Rock 14-8 9

10 North Polk 21-6 13

11 Decorah 10-3 10

12 West Delaware 18-9 12

13 Bishop Heelan Sioux City 10-7 8

14 Norwalk 11-5 NR

15 Bondurant-Farrar 11-6 NR

Dropped Out: Dropped Out: Humboldt (14), Dallas Center-Grimes (15)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Pleasant Valley 16-3 1

2 Iowa City Liberty 15-6 2

3 Dowling West Des Moines 18-6 3

4 Ankeny 23-4 4

5 Waukee Northwest 16-5 5

6 Ankeny Centennial 15-5 6

7 Cedar Falls 16-5 7

8 Johnston 11-6 8

9 Valley 11-15 9

10 Waukee 8-15 10

11 Muscatine 10-5 13

12 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 12-10 10

13 Urbandale 6-9 12

14 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 8-8 NR

15 Sioux City North 10-6 NR

Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14), Dubuque Senior (15)