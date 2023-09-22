Friday September 22nd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Clear Lake at Webster City — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Decorah — pre-game 7:15, kickoff 7:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Penn State — pre-game 4:30, kickoff 6:30

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

WEBSTER CITY — 5th-ranked Clear Lake travels to 7th-ranked Webster City tonight as Class 3A District 2 play opens for both teams. The Lions are 4-0 after non-district play and are coming off a 28-25 win over Waverly-Shell Rock. Clear Lake coach Aaron Stensland says an experienced offensive line has helped lead his team to a perfect record so far.

Webster City is 3-1 after losing 42-13 at West Delaware. The Lynx are led by senior Jaxon Cherry who Stensland knows will provide a test for the Lions.

You can hear the Clear Lake-Webster City game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:15 with the kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.

DECORAH — Mason City travels to Decorah for a Class 4A District 2 opener. Mason City is 1-3 heading into the contest while Decorah is 3-1. Riverhawks coach Josh Reuter says he knows his team will have to contain senior running back Dakota Johnson, who has rushed for 625 yards and eight touchdowns.

The last two meetings between the teams have been competitive and Reuter hopes for another good game tonight.

You can hear the Mason City-Decorah game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 7:15 with kickoff slated for 7:30.

NASHUA — It’s a rated matchup in Class A tonight as 6th-ranked Nashua-Plainfield hosts #2 Saint Ansgar in a non-district game. Nashua-Plainfield coach Andrew Christiansen says it’s the Huskies biggest game since the 2014 team went 10-2, reaching the quarterfinals.

Christiansen says the Saints will be well-prepared.

St. Ansgar coach Drew Clevenger says they’re aware of the one-two punch of the Huskies’ Titus Evans and Aiden Gelner, who have combined for 1,100 yards rushing through four games.

The Saints have already beaten Class 2A 8th-ranked team Osage and previous Class A #1 West Hancock.

Kickoff in Nashua tonight is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

— other high school football tonight:

== Class A District 2

Newman at Belmond-Klemme

#2 St. Ansgar at #6 Nashua-Plainfield (non-district)

#9 Lake Mills at North Union

#5 West Hancock at West Fork

== Class A District 3

North Butler at BCLUW

AGWSR at South Winneshiek

North Tama at Wapsie Valley

== Class 1A District 3

Central Springs at #8 Dike-New Hartford

Aplington-Parkersburg at #5 Denver

Sumner-Fredericksburg at #2 MFL-Mar-Mac

== Class 2A District 2

Forest City at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Estherville Lincoln Central

Okoboji at #5 Spirit Lake

== Class 2A District 3

North Fayette Valley at #8 Osage

New Hampton at Oelwein

Crestwood at Waukon

== Class 3A District 2

#5 Clear Lake at #7 Webster City

Algona at Charles City

#6 Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Humboldt

== Class 4A District 2

Mason City at Decorah

Marion at Waterloo East

Waverly-Shell Rock at #2 Western Dubuque

== 8-Man District 2

North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett

Bishop Garrigan at Rockford

St. Edmond at GTRA

Harris-Lake Park at West Bend-Mallard

STORY CITY — Addison Doughan won the Roland-Story Cross Country Invitational girls race on Thursday afternoon to lead Clear Lake to the team title. Doughan took first place with a time of 19:09, 25 seconds better than the second-place runner as the Lions had four place in the top ten, winning with 38 points. Madrid was second with 61, while Roland-Story third with 69. Anna Feuerbach was fourth with a time of 20:47, Rebekah Steinbron was seventh in a time of 21:12, and Saylor Schmitt was tenth in a time of 21:43. Clear Lake was runner-up in the boys team race as Nevada won with 51 points, and the Lions and Ogden finished tied for second with 92 points. Gavin Roske was eighth for Clear Lake with a time of 17:52 while Caleb Jones was tenth in a time of 17:56. You can see the full results from the Roland-Story Invitational by clicking here

— high school volleyball last night

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-1 Clear Lake (25-17, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18)

North Iowa 3-0 Newman

Humboldt 3-2 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (25-23, 20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 17-15)

WATERLOO — The NIACC volleyball team was swept by 15th-ranked Hawkeye Community College on Thursday night, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20. Jaida Hansen and Addi Tabbert each had seven kills while Iwalani Beltran had 13 assists, one ace and seven digs. NIACC is 8-14 overall and 0-5 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and will travel to Southwestern next Wednesday.