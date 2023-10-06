Friday October 6th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — pre-game 7:15, kickoff 7:30

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Purdue — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — AL Division Series, Game 2 — Minnesota at Houston — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 7:00

CLEAR LAKE — 3rd-ranked Clear Lake hosts their final regular-season home game tonight as they face Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a Class 3A District 2 matchup. The Lions are a perfect 6-0 after starting district play with close victories over Webster City and Algona. Clear Lake coach Aaron Stensland says he’s been pleased with his team’s defense.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL was perfect in non-district play and had climbed up to #6 in the Radio Iowa poll, but they’ve started off district play with losses to Humboldt and Webster City. Stensland says his team won’t take the Bulldogs lightly.

You can hear the Clear Lake & Hampton-Dumont-CAL game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and watch the game on Lions TV via kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:15 with kickoff tonight slated for 7 o’clock from Lions Field.

MASON CITY — Mason City High looks to make it two in a row as they host Waverly-Shell Rock in a Class 4A District 2 game tonight. The Riverhawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a homecoming win over Waterloo East and will now face a Go-Hawk squad that is likely the best 0-6 team in the state, having lost to five Class 4A-ranked teams — #2 Western Dubuque, #3 Bondurant-Farrar, #4 Cedar Rapids Xavier, #6 North Scott, and #8 Decorah — as well as #3/3A Clear Lake to start the season. Coach Josh Reuter says they know Waverly-Shell Rock will be a big test.

You can hear the Mason City and Waverly-Shell Rock game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 7:15 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30

MASON CITY — Newman hosts North Union in a Class A District 2 game. The Knights will try to rebound from a 61-0 loss to #2 St. Ansgar last week, while North Union is 3-3 after beating West Fork at home. Cal McGuire has thrown for 720 yards and three touchdowns for the Knights, while Zach Sheldon has ran for 490 yards and seven touchdowns while leading Newman with a total of 43 tackles. For the Warriors, Landon Hagedorn has 765 of North Union’s 1110 rushing yards, scoring eight touchdowns, while Grady Madden has thrown for 688 yards. Kickoff at Newman tonight is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

BRITT — The last time Lake Mills won six games in a season was 2016 and the 6th-ranked Bulldogs take a 6-0 record to 4th-ranked West Hancock in Class A District 2. Lake Mills coach Brady Kurtz says there is a buzz around town with their fast start.

West Hancock coach Mark Sanger says Lake Mills will be a confident team.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock in Britt.

— rest of the games in area high school districts

== Class A District 2

North Union at Newman

West Fork at #2 St. Ansgar

#6 Lake Mills at #4 West Hancock

AGWSR at Belmond-Klemme (non-district)

== Class A District 3

Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler

== Class 1A District 3

Central Springs at #3 Sumner-Fredericksburg

#9 Denver at #5 MFL-Mar-Mac

Dike-New Hartford at Aplington-Parkersburg

== Class 2A District 2

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at #5 Spirit Lake

Estherville Lincoln Central at Forest City

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Okoboji

== Class 2A District 3

Osage at Waukon

New Hampton at Crestwood

Oelwein at North Fayette Valley

== Class 3A District 2

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at #3 Clear Lake

Webster City at Charles City

Humboldt at Algona

== Class 4A District 2

Waverly-Shell Rock at Mason City

Marion at #8 Decorah

Waterloo East at #2 Western Dubuque

== 8-Man District 2

Northwood-Kensett at West Bend-Mallard

Janesville at Rockford

North Iowa at Harris-Lake Park

Bishop Garrigan at GTRA

IOWA CITY — A revamped Iowa offense looks to make progress on Saturday against Purdue. Already without star tight end Luke Lachey, the Hawkeyes lost quarterback Cade McNama to a season ending ACL injury in a win over Michigan State and sophomore Deacon Hill gets his first start against the Boilermakers.

That’s center Logan Jones who says both players will be missed.

Junior running back LeShon Williams says they are ready to rally around Hill.

While the offensive line has gotten its share of the blame for the struggling offense Williams says everyone plays a part in getting it fixed.

Williams says he needs to do a better job.

Kickoff is slated for just after 2:30, with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

— high school volleyball last night

Central Springs 3-0 West Fork (25-7, 25-11, 25-18)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3-0 Rockford (25-18, 25-18, 25-20)

Belmond-Klemme 3-2 North Union (25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-9)