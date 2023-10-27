Friday October 27th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Class 3A first round — Clear Lake vs. Bishop Heelan — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

CLEAR LAKE — #6 Clear Lake hosts #7 Bishop Heelan of Sioux City in a Class 3A first round football playoff game tonight. Both teams are 8-1 after blowout wins to wrap up their regular season. Clear Lake coach Aaron Stensland says he’s been pleased with his team’s growth on the football field this season.

Stensland says they know they’ll be hosting a talented Bishop Heelan squad tonight led by their senior quarterback Quinn Olson.

Bishop Heelan coach Jon LaFleur says senior leadership has led this team rebound from a 2-7 season last year to an 8-1 record this season.

LaFleur says stopping Clear Lake’s running game will be a key tonight.

You can hear the Clear Lake-Bishop Heelan game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and watch the game via Lions TV at kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:15 with the kickoff scheduled at Lions Field at 7 o’clock. On the other side of Class 3A’s Pod D, 6-3 and unranked Algona travels to 8-1 and 5th-ranked Sioux Center.

— In the other Class 3A first-round playoff games

= POD A

Harlan Community (6-3) at #1 Creston (9-0)

#10 Nevada (7-2) at #8 Webster City (7-2)

= POD B

Fort Madison (6-3) at #2 Solon (8-1)

#9 Davenport Assumption (7-2) at West Delaware (6-3)

= POD C

Humboldt (5-4) at #4 Williamsburg (8-1)

Independence (7-2) at #3 Mount Vernon (8-1)

— Class 5A first round games

= POD A

Linn-Mar (4-5) at #1 Southeast Polk (9-0)

#7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-3) at #6 Cedar Falls (6-3)

= POD B

Sioux City East (5-4) vs. #2 West Des Moines Dowling (8-1) at Williams Stadium

Johnston (5-4) at #8 Ankeny (6-3)

= POD C

West Des Moines Valley (4-5) at #3 Pleasant Valley (8-1)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-4) at #5 Waukee (7-2)

= POD D

#10 Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at #4 Waukee Northwest (7-2)

#9 Iowa City City High (6-3) at Bettendorf (7-2)

— Class 4A first round games

= POD A

Newton (6-3) at #1 Western Dubuque (8-1)

Decorah (6-3) at #4 North Scott (7-2)

= POD B

LeMars (7-2) at #3 Lewis Central (7-2)

#10 ADM of Adel (6-3) at Denison-Schleswig (7-2)

= POD C

Norwalk (5-4) at #6 Glenwood (7-2)

#7 Pella (6-3) at #8 Bondurant-Farrar (7-2)

= POD D

Ballard (5-4) at #5 North Polk (7-2)

#9 Indianola (6-3) at #2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-2)

ST. ANSGAR — Three area teams square off in two separate games in Class A second-round games. One in Pod A is a rematch from two weeks ago as #2 St. Ansgar hosts Lake Mills. The Saints picked up a 31-6 win in that contest. The other side of Pod A has East Buchanan at #6 Lisbon. In Pod C, West Hancock hits the road to travel to Starmont. The 4th-ranked Eagles are 8-1 with their only loss of the season being to St. Ansgar, while 10th-ranked Starmont also comes in with an 8-1 record. The other Pod C game has Maquoketa Valley at #8 Wapsie Valley

— other Class A second-round games

= POD B

Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union (7-2) at #1 Woodbury Central (9-0)

#9 Logan-Magnolia (8-1) vs. Akron-Westfield (8-1) at LeMars

= POD D

Central Decatur (6-3) at #3 Madrid (9-0)

#5 Lynnville-Sully (8-1) at #7 Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (9-0)

— Class 1A second round games

= POD A

Pella Christian (7-2) at #1 Grundy Center (9-0)

Dike-New Hartford (6-3) at #6 Sigourney-Keota (8-1)

= POD B

AHSTW of Avoca (6-3) at #2 Underwood (8-1)

#9 Treynor (8-1) at Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (7-2)

= POD C

#3 Sumner-Fredericksburg (8-1) at Emmetsburg (7-2)

#7 Waterloo Columbus (7-2) at #10 South Hamilton (8-1)

= POD D

West Branch (6-3) at #4 MFL MarMac (8-1)

#8 Wilton (8-1) at #5 Iowa City Regina (8-1)

— Class 2A second round games

= POD A

#8 Roland-Story (7-2) at #2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)

Clarinda (7-2) at #6 Carroll Kuemper (7-2)

= POD B

Union LaPorte City (3-6) at #1 Van Meter (9-0)

Mid-Prairie of Wellman (5-4) at #7 Prairie City-Monroe (7-2)

= POD C

#9 Western Christian of Hull (7-2) at #4 West Lyon (8-1)

New Hampton (4-5) at #5 Spirit Lake (8-1)

= POD D

Jesup (6-3) at #3 Monticello (8-1)

Camanche (5-4) at #10 Mediapolis (7-2)

— Eight-Man second round games

= POD A

Moravia (8-2) at #1 Winfield-Mount Union (9-0)

#10 WACO (7-1) at #7 Don Bosco of Gilbertville (8-1)

= POD B

Exira-EHK (6-3) at #4 Bedford (9-0)

#9 Lenox (8-1) at Audubon (8-1)

= POD C

West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at #2 CAM of Anita (9-0)

#3 Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0) at Bishop Garrigan of Algona (8-1)

= POD D

Iowa Valley (7-2) at #5 Clarksville (10-0)

#6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1) at #8 Central City (8-1)

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls are ranked seventh heading into Saturday’s Class 3A state cross country meet in Fort Dodge. The Lions won the regional team title last week on their home course in Clear Lake, led by Addison Doughan and Anna Feuerbach, who placed 1st and 4th respectively. Coach Tyler Havens says he’s hoping for a top five finish.

Havens says he hopes his team’s experience will help them on Saturday.

The state cross country meet at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge starts today with the Class 4A and 1A meets, with the Class 2A and 3A meets taking place on Saturday.