Friday October 20th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== TONIGHT

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Clear Lake at Charles City — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City vs. Western Dubuque — pre-game 7:15, kickoff 7:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football vs. Minnesota — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women’s basketball — exhibition vs. Clarke University — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00

ST. ANSGAR — The high school football playoffs start tonight in Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-man with round-of-32 contests. There’s four area playoff contests tonight with all being in Class A:

Sibley-Ocheyedan (2-6) at #2 Saint Ansgar (8-0)

North Butler (6-2) at #10 Starmont (7-1)

Lake Mills (6-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (6-2)

LeMars Gehlen (4-4) at #4 West Hancock (7-1)

CHARLES CITY — 6th-ranked Clear Lake will try to put themselves in a position to capture the district title tonight as they visit Charles City in Class 3A District 2 play. The Lions dropped an opportunity to capture the district title last week but lost at Humboldt 34-0. Clear Lake coach Aaron Stensland says the team wants to correct last week’s mistakes and make a run that lasts well into November.

The Lions visit a Comets team that is 0-4 in a district that is by far the toughest in Class 3A, but Stensland says his team can’t relax against a group of talented athletes.

Clear Lake can capture the district title with a win coupled with Webster City beating Humboldt. If Clear Lake wins and Humboldt beats Webster City, Humboldt would win the district title. You can hear the Clear Lake-Charles City game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:15 with the kickoff from Comet Field scheduled for 7 o’clock. In the other Class 3A District 2 game tonight, Hampton-Dumont-CAL is at Algona.

MASON CITY — Mason City wraps up the regular season hosting Western Dubuque in a Class 4A District 2 contest. The Riverhawks are 2-6 after losing at Marion last week and now face a Bobcats squad that is 7-1 and the top team in Class 4A. Mason City coach Josh Reuter says they know tonight will be their toughest test of the season.

Coached by former Mason City coach Justin Penner, Reuter says Western Dubuque is a very solid program top to bottom.

You can hear the Mason City-Western Dubuque game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at 7:15 with the kickoff slated for 7:30

— Teams in the lower classes that did not make the playoffs had the option of scheduling a final game of the season this week, with a couple of games taking place last night and a few tonight around the area:

== Last night

AGWSR 48, Central Springs 12

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26, Eagle Grove 16

== Tonight

Forest City at Iowa Falls-Alden

West Fork at BCLUW

Belmond-Klemme vs. Postville at Wartburg College, Waverly

— high school volleyball regional semifinals last night

== Class 3A Region 4

#6 New Hampton 3-0 Osage (25-12, 25-18, 25-14)

#9 Dubuque Wahlert 3-0 North Fayette Valley (25-4, 25-14, 25-13)

== Class 3A Region 1

Forest City 3-2 Estherville Lincoln Central (25-23, 25-20, 12-25, 13-25, 15-11)

#3 Western Christian 3-0 West Lyon (25-21, 25-16, 25-14)

== Class 4A Region 5

Waverly-Shell Rock 3-2 Charles City (22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 17-15)

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-0 Decorah (25-11, 25-15, 25-5)

MANLY — Lake Mills won the team title at the Class 1A boys regional cross country state qualifying meet held in Manly on Thursday afternoon. The Bulldogs had four place in the top seven to capture the title with 32 points. Grundy Center was the runner-up with 45 points and will also be headed to state. Central Springs was a distant third with 144 points. They were followed in the team standings by Nashua-Plainfield, Newman, West Fork, North Iowa, South Winneshiek, Kee, West Hancock and Janesville. Justin Rygh of Lake Mills was the runner-up in the boys race with a time of 16:24, nine seconds off the winning pace of Emerson Vokes of Grundy Center. Gavin Grunhovd of North Iowa individually qualified for the state meet, finishing fourth.

MANLY — South Winneshiek won the team title at the Class 1A girls regional cross country state qualifier in Manly on Thursday. South Winn had 39 points, Grundy Center finished second with 78 and also qualified as a team for the state meet, while North Iowa finished third with 90. Newman was fourth with 101 points followed by Central Springs, Nashua-Plainfield, West Hancock, Lake Mills and Clarksville rounding out the team standings. Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield won the girls race in 19:38. Looking at other local individuals who qualified for state: Lauren Hillesland of North Iowa finished third, Claire Rye of Central Springs finished fifth, Tess Weiner of Newman finished seventh, Lila Powers of St. Ansgar finished eighth, and Becca Hofmann of North Iowa finished ninth.

Click here for full results from both Class 1A regional meets in Manly

DIKE— At the Class 2A boys state qualifying meet hosted by Dike-New Hartford, Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura were the top two teams. The Indians won the team title with 68 points, while the Cardinals were one point behind. East Sac County finished third to also qualify as a team. Zach Flatebo of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished as the runner-up in a time of 16:08, 13 seconds behind the winner Neal Pinter of Denver. Connor Hammitt of GHV finished sixth, Silas Gann of Forest City was seventh, Caleb Good of GHV was ninth, Keagan Albertson of Forest City finished tenth, while his teammate Cooper Blaser finished 15th.

DIKE — Forest City finished second and qualified as a team for the state meet from the Class 2A girls state qualifying meet hosted by Dike-New Hartford on Thursday. The Indians were one point shy of winning the team title, being edged by Denver who had 81 points. Jesup also qualified as a team with 99 points. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished sixth while Osage was seventh. Two Osage runners qualified as individuals as Scarlett Byrnes finished fourth and Kendall Power finished 12th. Also qualifying for state was Katelyn Knoll of GHV, who finished 13th.

Click here for full results from both Class 2A meets at Dike

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice within 12 seconds in the first period, and Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots in the Los Angeles Kings in a 7-3 win against the Minnesota Wild. Dubois’ two goals 12 seconds apart are the third-fastest pair of goals in team history. Carl Grundstrom, Vladislav Gavrikov, Trevor Moore, Adrian Kempe and Blake Lizotte also scored for Los Angeles. Connor Dewar, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made his second straight start after a road win at Montreal, stopping 21 shots in goal.