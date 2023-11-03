Friday November 3rd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC basketball vs. Bryant & Stratton — women at 6:00, men at 8:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Iowa High School Scoreboard Show — 10:00-11:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field, Chicago — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

ST. ANSGAR — High school football quarterfinal round playoff games take place in all of the 11-player classes tonight, while 8-Man had their quarterfinals last night:

== Two area teams are involved in Class A quarterfinal round games tonight. 2nd-ranked St. Ansgar hosts East Buchanan. The Saints are a perfect 10-0 after winning their first two playoff games with solid wins over Sibley-Ocheyedan and Lake Mills, while the Buccaneers are 8-2 after winning their first two playoff games in blowout fashion over South Winneshiek and Lisbon.

== #4 West Hancock travels to #8 Wapsie Valley in another Class A quarterfinal round game. Both teams come in with 9-1 records, West Hancock’s only loss to St. Ansgar while Wapsie Valley’s only loss was to Denver back in the second week of the season.

== The other two Class A quarterfinals:

Logan-Magnolia (9-1) at Woodbury Central (10-0)

Madrid (10-0) at Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (10-0)

== Class 1A quarterfinals:

Dike-New Hartford (7-3) at Grundy Center (10-0)

Underwood (9-1) at Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (8-2)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (9-1) at Waterloo Columbus (8-2)

Iowa City Regina (9-1) at MFL MarMac (9-1)

== Class 2A quarterfinals:

Carroll Kuemper (8-2) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0)

Van Meter (10-0) at Prairie City-Monroe (8-2)

West Lyon (9-1) at Spirit Lake (9-1)

Monticello (9-1) at Mediapolis (8-2)

== Class 3A quarterfinals:

Webster City (8-2) at Creston (10-0)

West Delaware (7-3) at Solon (9-1)

Mount Vernon (9-1) at Williamsburg (9-1)

Sioux City Bishop Heelan (9-1) at Sioux Center (9-1)

== Class 4A quarterfinals:

North Scott (8-2) at Western Dubuque (9-1)

ADM (7-3) at Lewis Central (8-2)

Bondurant-Farrar (8-2) at Glenwood (8-2)

Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-2) at North Polk (8-2)

== Class 5A quarterfinals:

Cedar Falls (7-3) at Southeast Polk (10-0)

Ankeny (7-3) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (9-1) at Williams Stadium

West Des Moines Valley (5-5) at Waukee (8-2)

Ankeny Centennial (6-4) at Bettendorf (8-2)

== 8-Man quarterfinals Thursday:

Winfield-Mount Union 34, Don Bosco 29

Bedford 36, Lenox 24

Bishop Garrigan of Algona 26, CAM of Anita 16

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 32, Clarksville 20

CORALVILLE — The state volleyball tournament wrapped up on Thursday with state championship matches:

Class 1A Championship — Ankeny Christian 25-25-25, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 21-18-17

Class 2A Championship — Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25, Hinton 14-23-16

Class 3A Championship —- Western Christian 25-22-25-25, Mount Vernon 23-25-22-18

Class 4A Championship — North Scott 25-25-25, Indianola 17-16-12

Class 5A Championship — Waukee Northwest 25-25-17-19-15, West Des Moines Dowling 22-15-25-25-12

AMES — It will be Iowa State’s run defense against the Kansas ground game on Saturday night when the teams collide in Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclone defense ranks second in the Big 12 against the run and has eliminated big plays that plagued it early in the season.

That’s junior safety Beau Freyler. The Jayhawks are averaging nearly 212 yards on the ground in conference play.

Freyler says the goal is to make Kansas throw the ball.

Freyler is looking forward to a night game in Jack Trice Stadium.

Kickoff Saturday night is scheduled for 6 o’clock

MASON CITY — NIACC hosts the season-opening Konigsmark Klassic today and tomorrow at the campus gym. The annual two-day event will feature the women’s and men’s basketball teams from NIACC, Ellsworth, Bryant & Stratton and Black Hawk College of Moline:

== Friday’s games

2 p.m. – Ellsworth vs. Black Hawk College-Moline (women)

4 p.m. – Ellsworth vs. Black Hawk College-Moline (men)

6 p.m. – NIACC vs. Bryant & Stratton (women)

8 p.m. – NIACC vs. Bryant & Stratton (men)

== Saturday’s games

11 a.m. – Ellsworth vs. Bryant & Stratton (women)

1 p.m. – Ellsworth vs. Bryant & Stratton (men)

3 p.m. – NIACC vs. Black Hawk College-Moline (women)

5 p.m. – NIACC vs. Black Hawk College-Moline (men)

You can hear tonight’s NIACC games on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com

AMES — A younger Iowa State basketball team is eyeing another trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones open Monday night at home against Wisconsin-Green Bay and expectations are high after two straight NCAA appearances under third-year coach T.J. Otzelberger.

It won’t be a murderers row for the first two months. The Cyclones have nine home games in non-conference play and six will be against teams ranked 300 or lower in the preseason ratings.

Otzelberger says the schedule is designed to help the Cyclones get into the NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff Monday night is scheduled for 7 o’clock.