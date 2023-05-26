KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Friday May 26th “The Midday Report”

May 26, 2023 12:35PM CDT
Trending

1

Mason City man pleads guilty to arson, meth charges, faces 25 years when sentenced
2

Prosecutors say report finds Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman in Britt competent to stand trial
3

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
4

Reynolds defends likely move to limit auditor’s access to some records
5

UPDATE --- missing Mason City homeless man found