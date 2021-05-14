      Weather Alert

Friday May 14th “The Midday Report”

May 14, 2021 @ 12:46pm

Listen back to the Friday May 14th edition of “The Midday Report”

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $1,500 from local fast food restaurant
Some are taking part in "No Mow May"
City of Mason City's Finance Director dies
State auditor opposes taxpayer financed settlement over sexual harassment allegations
City officials mourning loss of Mason City's longtime finance director