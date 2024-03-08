Friday March 8th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women — Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals vs. Penn State — pre-game 5:15, tipoff 5:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees — 12:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women if playing in Big Ten Tournament semifinals — pre-game 3:15, tipoff 3:30

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women if in Big Ten Tournament championship game — pre-game 10:45, tipoff 11:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Illinois — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00

DES MOINES — The boys state basketball tournament wraps up its five-day run in Des Moines today with four championship games:

== Class 2A Semifinals Thursday

Western Christian of Hull 76, Treynor 45

Hudson 54, Unity Christian of Orange City 51

== Class 3A Semifinals

Davenport Assumption 61, Decorah 53 (OT)

Waverly-Shell Rock 76, MOC-Floyd Valley 66

== Class 4A Semifinals

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63, Ankeny 51

Valley West Des Moines 66, Bettendorf 46

== Today’s championship games

Class 1A — 1:00—#1 North Linn vs #2 Marquette Catholic of Bellevue

Class 2A — 3:00—#1 Western Christian of Hull vs #2 Hudson

Class 3A — 5:00—#4 Davenport Assumption vs #2 Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 4A — 7:00—#1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs #2 Valley West Des Moines

MINNEAPOLIS — The 3rd-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women play Penn State in this evening’s quarterfinal round at the Big Ten Tournament in the Twin Cities. The Hawkeyes will be in search of their third straight tournament title and enter the postseason with a record of 26-4.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says game prep is always a challenge during conference tournaments.

Bluder says the sold out crowds at home and on the road have prepared the Hawkeyes for the postseason.

This week’s tournament will draw record crowds.

Penn State advanced with an 80-56 victory over Wisconsin. You can hear the Iowa-Penn State game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5:15 this evening.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye men have played their way onto the NCAA bubble and have another chance at a resume-building win Sunday night when they close the regular season at home against 12th-ranked Illinois. With four wins in their last five games, the Hawkeyes have moved to 10-9 in the Big Ten and 18-12 overall.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Illini will finish second in the Big Ten and cause the Hawkeyes a number of concerns.

The Illini beat the Hawkeyes 95-85 two weeks and McCaffery says they need to do a better job of slowing down Illinois star guard Terrance Shannon.

Tipoff on Sunday night is scheduled for 6 o’clock with the pre-game at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

ST. LOUIS — The Drake men play Evansville tonight in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Tournament in St. Louis. The Bulldogs are the two seed and stand 25-6 overall.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Bulldogs have reached the championship game three straight years and beat Bradley in last season’s title contest.

DeVries hopes the recent success they have had in the tournament is a plus.

DeVries on the keys to winning three games in three days.

Evansville advanced with a 59-53 victory over Illinois State. If Drake wins, they’ll face either 3rd-seed Bradley or 11th-seed Illinois-Chicago in the semifinals.

ST. LOUIS — The Northern Iowa men look to take the momentum from a late-season winning streak into this afternoon’s quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament when they face Belmont. The Panthers are the fourth seed after closing the regular season on a three game win streak.

That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson, who says the keys in tournament games don’t change. It is about effort and fundamentals.

Tipoff in St. Louis is scheduled for 2:30 this afternoon. If UNI wins, they’ll face either top seed Indiana State or 9th-seed Missouri State in the semifinals.

PROVIDENCE — The Wartburg women’s basketball team travels to Providence, Rhode Island, for the Sweet-16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament. They will take on Bates College in tonight’s opener.

That’s Wartburg coach Bob Amsberry. The Knights are 27-2 and advanced to the rounds of 16 after home wins over Wisconsin Lutheran and Illinois Wesleyan.

It is Wartburg’s second straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

Rhode Island College plays Washington & Lee in Friday night’s second game. The winners meet Saturday for the right to advance to the Final Four. Wartburg’s roster includes senior starter Sara Faber of Clear Lake, who is averaging 12 points per game.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns will have surgery next week to address a meniscus tear in his left knee. The team announced the injury Thursday night, saying Towns will miss at least four weeks. That means the All-Star will be sidelined for at least 13 more games. That’s the majority of Minnesota’s remaining regular-season schedule. The Wolves sit atop the Western Conference. Towns didn’t play in the Wolves’ win at Indiana on Thursday night. The team revealed after the game that an MRI exam, performed Wednesday, showed the meniscus tear.