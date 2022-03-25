Friday March 25th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
== Friday on AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh — 12:00
== Saturday on AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Atlanta — 12:00
== Sunday on AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Boston — 12:00
CHICAGO — Iowa State took to the practice floor Thursday afternoon in Chicago to get ready for tonight’s Midwest Regional semifinal round game against Miami. In his first season as coach T.J. Otzelberger has led the Cyclones back to the Sweet 16 after a 2-22 record a year ago.
Otzelberger says his first goal was to restore pride in the program.
Otzelberger says the credit goes to the players for the work ethic they established last summer.
Otzelberger says Miami’s pressure defense is designed to force turnovers and generate easy baskets.
Otzelberger says the Cyclones must limit turnovers.
Tipoff between Iowa State and Miami is scheduled for just before 9 o’clock tonight.
GREENSBORO — The Iowa State women play Creighton tonight in the Sweet 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is the Cyclones’ first trip to a regional semifinal since 2010.
That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly who says the Cyclones are thrilled to be part of it.
Fennelly says at the point in the tournament it is about role players stepping up.
Fennelly says a key will be defending a Creighton team that can put five guards on the court.
Fennelly does not view his third seeded Cyclones as a heavy favorite over the 10th seeded Blue Jays.
Tipoff between Iowa State and Creighton is scheduled for around 8:30 Iowa time.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored 31 seconds into overtime, Cam Talbot made 26 saves and the Minnesota Wild kept rolling with a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala also scored for Minnesota, which has won four in a row. The Wild moved one point ahead of St. Louis for second place in the Central Division. Bo Horvat scored his 25th goal and J.T. Miller added his 27th for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 33 shots.