Friday March 15th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — Another one and done for the Iowa Hawkeye men at the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes fell behind at the outset 10-2 and never led in a 90-78 loss to Ohio State. Iowa offered little resistance as the Buckeyes shot 52 percent, including 11-of-20 from three point range. The Buckeyes set the tone by making eight of 11 from three point range in the first half.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes had their NCAA bubble burst with losses in the last two games.

Payton Sandfort led Iowa with 19 points and says defensive breakdowns early were costly.

The Hawkeyes are expected to get a bid to the N-I-T.

Iowa is 18-14 overall.

KANSAS CITY — 7th-ranked Iowa State took control in the second half in Kansas City last night, using a 14-2 run in a 76-57 win over Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. The Cyclones led 40-39 before taking command.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones held the Wildcats to 38 percent shooting and forced 20 turnovers

Cyclone center Rob Jones led the way and tied a season high with 18 points.

Iowa State faces third-seed Baylor in tonight’s semifinal round starting at about 8:30. Baylor beat Cincinnati 68-56 last night. The other semifinal tonight has top-seed Houston facing 4th-seed Texas Tech.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Smith College outscored Wartburg 13-6 in overtime for a 61-54 win in the NCAA Division III Women’s Final Four in Columbus Ohio on Thursday afternoon. Wartburg coach Bob Amsberry says it was a great game but unfortunately his team just came up short.

Amsberry calls this a special group of players.

Clear Lake native Sara Faber hit a three pointer with seconds to go in regulation to send the game into overtime and had 11 points.

Faber was asked about what kind of mindset she had in hitting the three-pointer to send it to overtime.

Faber says she’ll have good memories of this run to the Final Four.

Wartburg ends their season with a 29-3 record, which is the second most wins in a season in the program’s history.

QUAD CITIES — The Northern Iowa women take the number four seed into this week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in the Quad Cities. After a 1-9 start to an injury plagued season the Panthers posted a 14-6 Valley record.

That’s UNI coach Tanya Warren. The Panthers open this afternoon against Illinois State. Warren says the Panthers have battled adversity to get to this point.

The Panthers were the preseason Valley favorites and enter the tournament having won six of their last seven games.

Northern Iowa is 15-14 overall while Illinois State is 21-10 and finished 13-7 in the Valley.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves in his 75th career shutout, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-0. Fleury is 11th on the NHL shutouts list, one behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito. The 39-year-old goaltender got plenty of help from his teammates, who were credited with 16 blocked shots. Kirill Kaprizov and Zach Bogosian scored for the Wild, who improved to 5-0-1 in their last six games. Minnesota entered the night six points behind Vegas for the final wild card in the Western Conference. Lukas Dostal stopped 29 shots for the Ducks, who have dropped four in a row.