Friday March 11th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:
== TODAY — Iowa men in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals vs. Rutgers — pre-game 12:00, tipoff at about 1:00 PM
— If Iowa wins today — Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday — pre-game 11:00, tipoff 12:00
— If Iowa wins Saturday — Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday — pre-game 1:30, tipoff 2:30
INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa scored a Big Ten Tournament record 112 points and connected on a record 19 three pointers in a 112-76 win over Northwestern on Thursday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes had 11 three pointers in the opening half and led 64-31 at the break.
Iowa will face Rutgers in the quarterfinal round at about 1 o’clock this afternoon, with the pre-game starting at 12:00 on AM-1300 KGLO
KANSAS CITY — 14th-ranked Texas Tech raced out to a 19 point halftime lead and crushed the Cyclones 72-41 on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament. ISU shot a chilly 31 percent and committed 20 turnovers.
That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones were outscored 23-0 in fast break points.
The Cyclones are 20-12 and will find out Sunday where they are headed for the NCAA Tournament.
Freshman guard Tyrese Hunter led the Cyclones with nine points
MOLINE, ILLINOIS – In the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament last night in the Quad Cities, seventh-seed Drake outlasted 10th-seed Bradley 71-56. Drake won its sixth straight game with balanced scoring and aggressive defense. Maggie Bair led Drake with 17 points, freshman Anna Miller added 10 while Mason City native Megan Meyer added nine as the Bulldogs will now face the second seed Missouri State later tonight in the tournament’s quarterfinal round. Northern Iowa will face Valparaiso in another quarterfinal round game tonight.
DES MOINES — The boys state basketball tournament wraps up today with championship games in each of the four classes:
=== Thursday’s semifinals
— Class 2A
Central Lyon 57, Pella Christian 51
Rock Valley 60, Monticello 44
— Class 3A
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Winterset 46
Central DeWitt 70, Davenport Assumption 46
— Class 4A
Ames 62, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 43
Johnston 61, Cedar Rapids Prairie 57 (OT)
=== Today’s championship games
— Class 1A — 1:00 p.m.—#1 Grand View Christian vs. #2 North Linn
— Class 2A — 3:00 p.m.—#1 Central Lyon vs. #2 Rock Valley
— Class 3A — 5:00 p.m.—#1 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #7 Central DeWitt
— Class 4A — 7:00 p.m.—#1 Ames vs. #3 Johnston
MINNEAPOLIS — Major League Baseball players have voted to accept management’s latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season that will begin on April 7. The deal raises the luxury tax and minimum salary while also creating a $50 million bonus pool established for players not yet eligible for arbitration. Minnesota Twins president & CEO Dave St. Peter talked Thursday night about the rollercoaster of negotiations that finally led to an agreement.
St. Peter says the organization is excited to now move forward with what hopefully will be a normal season compared to the last two years.
St. Peter says a new spring training schedule should be announced in the next day or two.
St. Peter expects the Twins will open the regular season at home on April 7th against Seattle.
Also coming to baseball is a universal designated hitter and playoff expansion from 10 to 12 teams.