Friday June 2nd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball at Humboldt — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:20, first pitch 7:30

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:15

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz as its interim director of athletics. She steps in for Gary Barta, who announced last week he is retiring after 17 years at the helm.

Goetz currently serves as deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer.

Goetz joined the Iowa athletics staff in September 2022 from Ball State University, where she served as director of athletics for four years. At Ball State, she supervised 19 Division I sports teams, all head coaches, and senior staff. Before that, she served as the chief operating officer/senior woman administrator in the University of Connecticut athletics department from 2016-18. She previously served as the University of Minnesota’s deputy athletics director from 2013-15 and interim athletics director during the 2015-16 season.

A national search for Barta’s permanent replacement is planned for sometime in early 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis hit the game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning and Willi Castro had the game-ending sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 7-6 comeback victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Castro was one of three Twins reserves to enter mid-game after Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa and Max Kepler were all pulled for health reasons. Gabriel Arias and Will Brennan each had two hits as Cleveland’s lagging lineup showed more life on the heels of a 12-8 win at Baltimore the day before.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated second baseman Jorge Polanco from the 10-day injured list. That brought their regular lineup nearly back to full strength. That lasted all of four innings when designated hitter Byron Buxton was hit by a pitch in the ribs. Shortstop Carlos Correa later suffered an aggravation of the plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Right fielder Max Kepler was also pulled with a migraine headache. Polanco missed 11 games with a strained left hamstring. He missed the first 19 games while recovering from inflammation in his left knee.

TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA — It is Iowa against North Carolina tonight in the opening round of an NCAA baseball regional in Terre Haute, Indiana. The second seeded Hawkeyes are 42-14 and have feasted on bullpens in averaging nearly eight-and-a-half runs per game. Coach Rick Heller says that will be a tougher challenge against the Tar Heels.

Heller says the Bullpen may be North Carolina’s biggest strength. The Tar Heels are 35-22.

It is Iowa’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and the Hawkeyes believe they have what it takes to make a deep run.

Heller says the Hawkeyes have played with energy and confidence in winning 17 of their last 21 games.

Heller says the key will be how his team plays.

The opening game of the regional has top seeded Indiana State taking on Wright State.

— high school baseball Thursday night

Janesville 7, St. Ansgar 6

Nashua-Plainfield 10, Belmond-Klemme 3

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10, Rockford 8

North Butler 13, Clarksville 12

— high school softball Thursday night

Fort Dodge 10-16, Mason City 0-6

Osage 14, Nashua-Plainfield 0 (3)

Rockford 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9

Clarksville 8, North Butler 1

Collins-Maxwell 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1

DES MOINES — New softball rankings have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Southeast Warren 9-1 1

2 Newell-Fonda 7-0 4

3 Remsen St. Mary’s 4-0 3

4 North Linn 7-1 5

5 Sigourney 5-0 6

6 Collins-Maxwell 6-0 7

7 Wayne 6-1 NR

8 Martensdale-St. Marys 3-1 2

9 Mason City Newman 9-0 11

10 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 4-1 8

11 Logan-Magnolia 5-1 NR

12 Clarksville 6-0 14

13 Exira-EHK 4-0 NR

14 Woodbine 4-2 9

15 Twin Cedars 5-2 13

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City Regina 3-2 1

2 Central Springs 6-0 3

3 Lisbon 4-2 2

4 Wilton 8-1 6

5 Van Meter 8-2 4

6 North Union 5-1 7

7 South Hardin 7-0 15

8 Cascade 4-3 9

9 Northeast 3-3 10

10 West Monona 7-3 11

11 Osage 4-2 12

12 Alburnett 7-2 NR

13 Louisa-Muscatine 4-1 NR

14 Interstate 35 3-6 5

15 Ridge View 3-0 NR

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Williamsburg 8-0 1

2 Davenport Assumption 6-0 2

3 Saydel 5-0 3

4 Dubuque Wahlert 4-0 4

5 Davis County 5-0 6

6 Estherville Lincoln Central 9-0 7

7 Mount Vernon 5-1 5

8 Solon 5-2 9

9 Albia 4-0 11

10 Center Point-Urbana 6-1 NR

11 Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-1 13

12 West Lyon 6-0 NR

13 Sioux Center 3-2 10

14 Chariton 5-0 NR

15 Benton 4-7 8

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0 1

2 Fort Dodge 5-1 2

3 Norwalk 4-0 5

4 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1 7

5 Indianola 6-1 8

6 Carlisle 5-1 4

7 North Scott 4-1 3

8 North Polk 7-0 9

9 Burlington 5-1 11

10 Western Dubuque 6-2 NR

11 Clear Creek-Amana 6-1 15

12 Creston 3-1 12

13 Winterset 4-4 10

14 ADM 4-4 6

15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-2 14

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 West Des Moines Valley 3-1 2

2 Waukee Northwest 4-1 1

3 Southeast Polk 6-1 3

4 Linn-Mar 5-1 4

5 Pleasant Valley 2-0 5

6 Ankeny 7-2 9

7 Ankeny Centennial 5-1 6

8 Muscatine 3-1 7

9 Johnston 2-2 8

10 Bettendorf 2-3 10

11 Des Moines Lincoln 7-1 NR

12 Urbandale 3-4 NR

13 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2 13

14 Ames 4-2 11

15 Sioux City East 7-1 NR

— Boys State Soccer semifinals Thursday

== CLASS 1A

#1 Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, #4 Des Moines Christian 2 (2OT/PK)

#2 Western Christian Hull 2, #6 Iowa City Regina 1 (2OT/PK)

== CLASS 2A

#1 Davenport Assumption 3, #5 Nevada 2

#3 Gilbert 2, #2 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 1

== CLASS 3A

#5 Norwalk 1, #1 Des Moines Hoover 0

#6 Iowa City Liberty 2, #2 Marion 0

== CLASS 4A

#4 Johnston 3, #8 Ankeny Centennial 1

#3 Iowa City West 3, #2 West Des Moines Dowling 0

Finals all four classes on Saturday

— Girls State Soccer semifinals today

== Class 1A

Des Moines Christian vs. Gilbert

Sioux City Bishop Heelan vs. Davenport Assumption

== Class 2A

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Pella

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. North Scott

== Class 3A

Waukee Northwest vs. West Des Moines Valley

West Des Moines Dowling vs. Johnston